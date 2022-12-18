BREAKING:Lionel Messi Hands Argentina Third World Cup Win To Put ‘GOAT’ Debate To Rest

An exceptional performance from Lionel Messi handed Argentina their third world against defending champions France.

The thrilling World Cup final produced six goals – the highest ever – as the European side fought back every time they trailed Argentina forcing the match to go into penalties.

Mbappe’s brilliant perfomance counted for nothing at the end as the French side missed two kicks in the penalty shootout

Messi scored a brace and opened the penalty round with a beautiful strike to give his side a much-needed mental advantage.

Subsequently, Emiliano Martinez saved Kingsley Coman’s kick before Aurelien Touchameni played wide to hand Argentina the win on a platter of gold.

Messi had opened the scoring for Argentina with a low footed strike from the penalty spot in the 23rd minute, moments later Angel Di Maria doubled the lead after converting MacAllister’s pass.

However in the 2nd half, the defending champions found their footing as they score two quick goals via Kylian Mbappe.

The PSG forward initially scored a penalty after Nicolas Otamendi brought down Muani in the 18 yard box.

The match which produced a number of brilliant scoring opportunities on both sides went into extra time.

Argentina appeared to have sealed the victory in the 2nd half of extra time after Messi’s beautiful right footed strike went straight to the net. But Mbappe came to the rescue again with a penalty just two minutes to the end of the match forcing the match into penalties.

With the World Cup win, Lionel Messi’s rivalry with Portugal’s Christiano Ronaldo over the ‘greatest footballer of all time’ spot appears to be settled.

Messi has now won all possible titles in top flight football including several league titles, UEFA Champions league, Club World Cup, Copa America and the FIFA World Cup.

The Argentine striker also has seven balon d’or titles against Ronaldo’s five.