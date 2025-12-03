BREAKING:There Will Be Zero Tolerance For Banditry, Terrorism Under My Watch—Christopher Musa

The designated Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa, has vowed to enforce a zero-tolerance policy on banditry and terrorism once he assumes office.

Musa, who spoke during his senatorial screening in Abuja on Wednesday, assured lawmakers that he would deploy firm and decisive strategies to confront the country’s security threats.

The former Chief of Defence Staff stressed that his leadership would not hesitate to apply the full force of the armed forces against criminal elements destabilising communities.

He said, “There will be zero policy on anything banditry or terrorism under my watch. We are going to go out. I will make sure that the armed forces will go out fully because security is localised.”

Details later…