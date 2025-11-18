BREAKING:Wike Faction Takes Over PDP Secretariat, Locks Out Makinde Faction

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has taken over the party’s secretariat.

Members of the faction, led by its National Chairman, Abdulrahman Mohammed, stormed the secretariat building at 9:35 am on Tuesday.

The faction had, in a notice on Monday, announced plans to hold its Board of Trustees (BoT) and National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings at the secretariat.

Members of the faction were excorted by truckloads of heavy armed police personnel who have taken positions at entry points and other strategic places.

The faction has effectively locked out the other faction loyal to the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, which elected Mr Kabiru Turaki as National Chairman at the last convention in Ibadan.

Turaki had, on Monday, sought police protection to enable his bloc hold the inaugural meeting of its National Working Committee (NWC).

Advertisement

Speaking with journalists shortly after leaving the office of the FCT Commissioner of Police, Miller Dantawaye, Turaki declared that his group were ready to defend their party with their lives.

No member of the Turaki led NWC had shown up at the secretariat as of the time of filing this report.

Details shortly….