Brickmakers Buried Alive In Kano Pit Collapse

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Several brickmakers were reportedly trapped early Wednesday after a pit collapsed in Ridawa village, Kano State.

Confirming the incident, Sani Bala, the lawmaker representing the Ghari/Tsanyawa Federal Constituency, said about 10 persons were believed to be buried beneath the rubble.

He urged authorities to immediately deploy rescue teams to the site to save the trapped workers.

The victims were said to be digging for earth used in brick production when the pit suddenly gave way, trapping them underground.

As of the time of filing this report, it remained unclear whether any of the victims had been rescued. Witnesses said community members and emergency volunteers began digging frantically shortly after the collapse in an effort to reach those trapped.

However, Kano State Fire Service spokesperson, Saminu Abdullahi, said the agency had yet to receive an official report on the incident.

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“We have not received any report on the incident. The Ghari office has not received any information yet. As soon as we get details, we will update the public,” Abdullahi stated.