BRICS: We’ll Continue To Grow, China PM Tells U.S Amid Fresh Sanctions

China’s President Xi Jinping, in apparent criticism of the United States government, said Tuesday that no matter the resistance against his country and other countries that make up the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), they will continue to grow economically.

On Tuesday, amid the ongoing BRICS summit in Johannesburg, the US State Department imposed visa restrictions on officials of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) for their alleged involvement in the forcible assimilation of more than one million Tibetan children in government-run boarding schools.

“These coercive policies seek to eliminate Tibet’s distinct linguistic, cultural, and religious traditions among younger generations of Tibetans.

“We urge PRC authorities to end the coercion of Tibetan children into government-run boarding schools and to cease repressive assimilation policies, both in Tibet and throughout other parts of the PRC. We will continue to work with our allies and partners to highlight these actions and promote accountability,” the US Department stated.

But while delivering an address at the BRICS Business Forum on Tuesday, President Xi said China’s economy remains stable and can stand any resistance.

“Whatever resistance there may be, BRICS, a positive and stable force for good, will continue to grow.

“The Chinese economy has strong resilience, tremendous potential and great vitality. The fundamentals sustaining China’s long-term growth will remain unchanged. China will remain an important opportunity for the world’s development,” Xi said.

He assured that BRICS will advance membership expansion, and help to break U.S hegemony by making international order more just and equitable.

The BRICS summit is said to be attended by over 50 countries’ heads of state or diplomatic officials.

Xi leveraged the summit to market China’s commercial value.

“China enjoys several distinct advantages: a socialist market economy in systemic terms, a supersize market in terms of demand, a full-fledged industrial system in terms of supply, and abundant, high-calibre labour force and entrepreneurs in terms of human resources,” he said.

On the economic front, China is now a major player, penetrating countries with its products and services.