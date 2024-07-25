Bring Down Price Of Bread, Nigerians Beg Bakers

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Despite the persistent surge in the prices of bread across the country by over 100 per cent, Nigerians have noted that the price will not stop patronage as it is a necessity that can’t be ignored.

Bread, a staple food in nearly every home, has recorded a surge in price by over 100 per cent in the last twelve months. This surge has led to a fall in supply over demand as bakeries struggle to adapt to the change in the price of baking materials to keep production active.

Advertisement

Recall that the Chairman of the Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria, (AMBCN) Adeniyi Gabriel had in February announced a nationwide strike.

The strike Gabriel said was “Due to the multifarious increase in the prices of baking materials such as-Flour, Sugar, Yeast, Vegetable oil, Petrol, Diesel (occasioned by subsidy removal and forex deregulation), multiple taxations from federal government agencies, the Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria have critically accessed the state of our business operation, consequently demand the following”.

Despite the strike to address the surge, THE WHISTLER reports that the bread prices have continued to increase.

Findings by THE WHISTLER in Karu revealed that 24 pieces of sliced over-the-counter bread sold for N900 in June 2023, now sell for N1,900 representing a surge of 111.11 per cent.

Advertisement

Also, the popular affordable ‘agege’ bread consumed mostly with pap, bean cakes ‘akara’ which sold for N200 rose by 125 per cent to N450.

However lamenting the price surge, Adaora Udoka, a mother of four told THE WHISTLER that the popular staple food was a necessity regardless of the price surge.

She said, “Bread in my home is a necessity, when the price of bread was just increasing, I was confused as to what to do because I would buy three loaves of bread for N2,850 in 2023, now that same quantity is sold for almost N5,700.

“My husband and I decided to cut down consumption level, currently we buy a loaf, to cut cost as my kids will not have any other meal for breakfast aside bread”.

Precious Musa told THE WHISTLER that the price increase did not stop her consumption of the food commodity. According to her “I must satisfy my cravings”.

Advertisement

She said, “I am not a lover of bread, but when I crave it, I must satisfy my cravings, the price can not stop me”.

Simillarly, Reuben Ozor supported Musa saying, “Nothing is cheaper to substitute bread for in this country, everything is expensive, So, I will satisfy my children’s need for bread whenever it arises.”