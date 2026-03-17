Britain Playing Catch-Up With Nigeria’s Global Alliances – Presidency

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The Presidency has said the United Kingdom is “playing catch-up” as Nigeria expands its global partnerships, insisting that President Bola Tinubu’s ongoing state visit to Britain is a strategic engagement designed to deliver economic, security and diplomatic gains for both countries.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Policy, Demola Oshodi, stated this during an interview from London on Channels TV, where he provided insight into the objectives and expected outcomes of the President’s visit.

“This state visit is like no other. It is tremendously symbolic, and it comes with a lot of practical benefits for both countries,” Oshodi said.

According to him, key areas of focus include defence cooperation, trade, cultural diplomacy and engagement with the Nigerian diaspora in the UK.

On security, Oshodi linked the visit to Nigeria’s ongoing efforts to tackle insurgency and banditry, noting that the UK’s experience in counterterrorism presents an opportunity for collaboration.

“Nigeria is going to be speaking with high-level defence government officials in Britain on finding ways how we can combat this insurgency and banditry in our country. The UK has been quite a country that has fought terrorism in the past… so we have a lot to learn from them,” he said.

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He also highlighted the economic dimension of the visit, particularly a £746 million loan agreement with the UK targeted at refurbishing major Lagos ports, including Apapa and Tin Can Island ports.

“This will open up our economy and ensure that trade flows,” Oshodi said, adding that “ports are going to be a big, big aspect” of Nigeria’s growth plans.

He argued that the investment is necessary to prepare Nigeria for rapid economic expansion driven by ongoing reforms.

“Nigeria expects the economy to grow very, very fast… we need to get those ports ready,” he stated, recalling past challenges such as the port congestion during the 1970s cement import crisis. “We were not ready for that massive expansion of our economy. So we’re getting prepared now.”

Oshodi acknowledged that full details of the loan agreement are still emerging but maintained that it is a low-interest facility.

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“This news just broke… the details are still a little sketchy. I don’t want to be misquoted here. But it is definitely a low-interest loan,” he said, adding that “it is a loan, not a grant,” and beneficial to both countries.

“It is in the UK’s interest. They want a secured loan with an economy that they know they can pay. We have oil, we have a large economy… so it is money for them,” he explained.

Addressing concerns about Nigeria’s rising debt profile, Oshodi said the country does not currently have the financial capacity to independently fund critical infrastructure projects.

“We don’t have the kind of money to put down to fix a port,” he said, stressing the need for collaboration with international partners.

On the broader significance of the visit, Oshodi dismissed claims that it was driven by political optics or external public relations firms.

“I’ll tell you the PR consultant. It’s the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, working in collaboration with the Nigerian embassy in London, and of course the presidency,” he said. “The Nigerian government does not do PR for the United Kingdom.”

He further described the Nigeria-UK relationship as deeply rooted, citing shared language, culture and strong diaspora ties.

“The United Kingdom is almost our second home. A lot of Nigerians have people and family and businesses here. So it’s a win-win,” he said.

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Responding to questions about whether Nigeria is negotiating from a position of weakness, Oshodi insisted that both countries are engaging as equals.

“Even the trade balance is about $11 billion, and it’s almost close to 50-50… UK needs us,” he said. “I will be honest and say I believe it’s a 50-50 thing. Everybody has something to gain.”

He argued that Britain’s renewed interest in Nigeria is driven by shifting global economic realities, particularly after its exit from the European Union.

“Britain has left the European Union… they are seeking other markets beyond Europe and the United States,” Oshodi said, adding that Nigeria represents a major opportunity due to its size and growth potential.

“Nigeria is one of the fastest large economies in the world. It’s going to be one of the biggest populations in the next few decades. So it’s important they come in early,” he said.

Oshodi also pointed to Nigeria’s growing ties with other global powers as a factor influencing the UK’s approach.

“They’ve seen Nigeria making friends across the world. Nigeria is close to Turkey, Nigeria is close to India, and specifically China… Britain has its historical ties and it doesn’t want to be left behind,” he said.

He added that Nigeria’s foreign policy posture remains broadly non-aligned, allowing it to build strategic relationships across multiple regions.

“We have a strong relationship with India. We are building strong bonds with France… we have anybody that can support us to bring stability and prosperity to our country,” he said.

On the political interpretation of the visit, Oshodi rejected suggestions that it is primarily aimed at advancing partisan interests.

“It is an APC government. The people voted for the party to take charge of the Nigerian government, to represent their interests,” he said, adding that efforts to secure investments and partnerships should not be politicised.

According to him, the visit is ultimately about strengthening Nigeria’s global standing and ensuring it remains relevant in international affairs.

“Without being on that table, you’re just lunch, you’re just nobody. Nigeria is fighting for relevance,” he said.

Oshodi identified economic and security cooperation as the most critical priorities for President Tinubu during the visit.

“The most important agenda is to ensure Nigeria gets as much cooperation in our economy and our defence security,” he said, adding that the engagement is also aimed at reinforcing Nigeria’s position on the global stage.

He noted that, “Britain has not invited a Nigerian head of state in 37 years. Why are they doing it now? They see the potential, they see the difference this president is making,” Oshodi said.

“They know the fact that Nigeria is not attached to Britain like it was before. We have diversified our interests… so Britain is playing catch-up as far as we know,” he added.