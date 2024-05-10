British Royal Family Supporter Attacks Prince Harry’s Wife Meghan Over Visit To Nigeria

537 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, alongside his wife, Meghan, are in Nigeria on a humanitarian mission to uplift the spirit of injured and ill servicemen and women. But some in Britain have chosen to focus on Meghan and cast her in a negative light for reasons, many believe, is the colour of her skin.

Harry and Meghan are in Nigeria to explore the possibility of Nigeria hosting the ‘Invictus Games’ – an international multi-sport event founded by Harry.

The game is similar to the Paralympics and aimed at rehabilitating wounded servicemen and women.

But in a series of posts on X, formerly Twitter, a user with the handle @UKRoyalGossip berated Meghan’s personality.

The author of the posts who describes himself as “Royal Family Supporter. Internet Sleuth. Palace Insider Sources. Digging up the MeghaNut Markle Dirt. Spilling the Tea, No Sugar.,” sent out posts carrying on the narrative that Meghan is unsuitable for Harry.

He sent out the following messages about Meghan and accompanied them with videos and photos of Harry and Meghan’s visit to Nigeria.

“Why is Meghan awkwardly hugging people she’s never met?

“The woman who claims she felt stifled by the royal family, to the extent that she wasn’t allowed to wear colourful clothes, visits the most vibrant continent in the world, only to opt for a beige outfit. She is so fake.

“Notice how Meghan breaks character just as she mentions suffering in silence to smile and wave at someone. There’s nothing genuine about this woman.

“Wearing such a top to a school is incredibly inappropriate. Meghan’s lack of class proves she was never suited for royalty.”

Take a gander at how the dress is meant to look compared to how Meghan's wearing it. She never gets it right.#HarryandMeghaninNigeria pic.twitter.com/Da5Vl4C07e — Royal Gossip 🇬🇧 (@UKRoyalGossip) May 10, 2024

But the tone was different when he posted a message on Prince Harry with a picture of him walking without Maghan by his side.

He wrote: “Prince William commands respect with his dignified and regal presence. He was born to be King.”

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and settled down in California. But Meghan has continued to endure a hostile British press and racist slurs, especially among supporters of the British Royal family.

Meghan, who has a black mother and white father, once revealed on an Oprah Winfrey show that there were concerns about how dark her son Archie’s skin would be before his birth and that such worries explained why he was not given the title of prince.

They didn’t want him to be a prince or princess, not knowing what the gender would be, which would be different from protocol, and that he wasn’t going to receive security,” Markle said in an interview with talk show host Oprah Winfrey in 2022.