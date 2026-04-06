Broadcasters Plan Boycott Over Wike’s TV Anchor Shooting Remark

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The Independent Broadcast Association of Nigeria (IBAN), the umbrella body for all independent broadcast stations in Nigeria, has asked Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to retract a remark he made about Seun Okinbaloye, a journalist with Channels Television.

The association also threatened to boycott all media engagements organised by the minister if he fails to publicly apologise to the journalist.

The demand follows comments made by Wike during a routine media chat on Friday, where he expressed displeasure over Okinbaloye’s analysis of the nation’s democratic trajectory while watching Politics Today.

“If there was any way to break the screen, I would have shot him,” Wike had said.

He, however, immediately clarified to journalists present that the remark was not a literal threat.

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On Saturday, Wike’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications, Lere Olayinka, described the comment as “hyperbolic,” insisting it had been taken out of context.

Reacting during a live broadcast of Sunday Politics Today, Okinbaloye maintained that he was not intimidated by the comment.

“I am not afraid and can never be intimidated. Journalism grounded in ethics and global best practices remains a duty to the public, not a concession to power,” he said.

However, IBAN, in a statement signed by its Chairman, Ahmed Ramalan, and Acting General Secretary, Fidelis Duker, expressed concern over the implications of the minister’s statement.

The association noted that although Wike later clarified he did not intend physical harm, the comment was inappropriate for a public official.

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It warned that expressions suggesting violence could be perceived as intimidation and may contribute to a hostile environment for journalists.

IBAN further highlighted Nigeria’s ranking of 122 out of 180 countries on the global press freedom index, noting that journalists already face challenges including surveillance, attacks, and arbitrary arrests.

The association called on Wike to retract his statement and issue a public apology to Okinbaloye and the wider media community. It also urged him to reaffirm his commitment to press freedom in line with Sections 22 and 39 of the 1999 Constitution.

“Should the minister fail to meet these requests within a reasonable period, IBAN will have no choice but to advise all independent broadcast stations to suspend coverage of all press briefings, media chats, and official news conferences hosted by the FCT minister,” the statement read.

IBAN added that the measure would be necessary to protect journalists and discourage violent rhetoric against the media, while stressing its willingness to maintain constructive engagement with public officials.

“We hope the minister will take the necessary corrective action so that normal coverage can continue without interruption,” the association said.