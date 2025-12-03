Brown Shines As Celtics Defeat New York Knicks In NBA Clash

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Jaylen Brown scored a season-high 42 points while leading the Boston Celtics to a 123-117 victory over the visiting New York Knicks on Wednesday.

Brown made 16 of 24 shots from the floor and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line. It was his third game with at least 40 points this season.

The Celtics received 22 points and five assists from Derrick White while winning for the fourth time in five games.

New York trailed 119-115 after Mikal Bridges sank a 3-pointer with 45.5 seconds remaining, but the Knicks failed to get any closer.

Bridges made a career-high eight 3-pointers and scored a season-high 35 points, while teammate Karl-Anthony Towns added 29 points and seven rebounds. The Knicks had their four-game winning streak end.

Advertisement

Thunder 124, Warriors 112

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 38 points while leading Oklahoma City to a win over Golden State in San Francisco.

The Thunder have won 13 consecutive games, their second-longest winning streak since the franchise moved to Oklahoma City. The Thunder have won 21 of their first 22 games.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished 13 of 21 from the field, 5 of 6 from 3-point range, and had four assists and no turnovers. Jalen Williams added 22 points and six assists for Oklahoma City, while Chet Holmgren paired 21 points with eight rebounds.

The Warriors, playing without Stephen Curry (quad), have lost five of their past seven. Golden State also didn’t have Jimmy Butler III available for much of the game. Butler exited in the second quarter due to left knee soreness and did not return.

Advertisement

Raptors 121, Trail Blazers 118

Scottie Barnes scored 28 points and Toronto opened a five-game homestand by holding on for a victory over Portland.

Immanuel Quickley added 23 points for the Raptors, who had lost their two previous games. They have won eight straight home games. Brandon Ingram had 21 points for Toronto.

Deni Avdija had 25 points, 14 assists and eight rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who have lost three straight. Shaedon Sharpe added 23 points, and Donovan Clingan compiled 11 points and 11 rebounds.

76ers 121, Wizards 102

Tyrese Maxey scored 35 points to spearhead Philadelphia to a win over visiting Washington.

Advertisement

Jared McCain chipped in 14 points for the Sixers, who avoided their fourth loss in five games thanks to double-doubles from Andre Drummond (12 points, 10 rebounds) and Jabari Walker (10 and 12).

The Wizards failed in a bid to win back-to-back games for the first time this season despite getting a season-high-tying 16 points from Tristan Vukcevic.

Spurs 126, Grizzlies 119

Harrison Barnes netted a season-best 31 points and De’Aaron Fox added 29, including 11 in the final three minutes, as San Antonio was at its best late in a home win over Memphis.

Dylan Harper added 15 points for the Spurs, who won for the sixth time in eight games. Devin Vassell scored 12 and Keldon Johnson and Jeremy Sochan contributed 11 each.

Cam Spencer put up 21 points for the Grizzlies, whose three-game winning streak ended. Jaylen Wells added 20 while Zach Edey amassed 19 points and 15 rebounds.

Timberwolves 149, Pelicans 142 (OT)

Anthony Edwards scored 44 points as Minnesota overturned a 15-point third-quarter deficit to win at New Orleans.

Edwards hit 6 of 13 from 3-point range while playing 47:27. His only rest came in the second quarter. Rudy Gobert paired 26 points with 13 rebounds as the Timberwolves won their third game in a row.

Trey Murphy III posted 33 points and 15 boards in his return from an elbow injury for New Orleans, who have lost four in a row. Saddiq Bey contributed 22 points while rookies Derik Queen and Jeremiah Fears both had 21.