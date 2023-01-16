Brymo Tenders Second Apology For Attacking Igbo People

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigerian singer and performer, Olawale ‘Brymo’ Ashimi, has again tendered an apology to the Igbo people two days after he apologized for saying ‘fuck the Ndigbo’ in a tweet.

Advertisement

His second apology came after over 43,000 Nigerians signed a petition to cancel his nominations in the 8th All Africa Music Award categories.

Despite his first apology, Brymo has continued to be criticized for derogatory remarks against the Igbo tribe.

THE WHISTLER reported that the singer had in a live Instagram video on Friday 13 January, apologized for his comments and explained what led to his tweet.

In the video, Brymo said the petition against him was “hurtful and harmful” aimed at harming his means of livelihood, stating that he didn’t “insult the tribe (Igbos), I will not do that. I apologize to anyone who is saddened by such a tweet”.

He explained that the issue started after he criticized Chimamanda Adichie for refusing a national honour but accepting a chieftaincy title in her hometown, Abba, Anambra State.

Advertisement

Brymo took to Twitter on Monday to tender another apology for his remark.

“Forgive my assertions that came across as bigoted spewings against the Igbo tribe, I did not mean to do harm, and I am sorry!

“My apologies are extended to all Igbos that may not know too… I missed that because I am deeply affected most around once I’m closer to… do accept my sorry, I did not mean harm

“My sincere apologies to all Igbo persons I am in acquaintances with. I am deeply sorry that my opinions made distressed all.”