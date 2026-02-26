Budget Constraints Slowing Housing Reforms — Dangiwa

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Architect Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, has disclosed that budgetary constraints are hampering his ministry’s clear policy direction and strong ambitions.

He said the development had slowed the pace and limited the scale of implementation, particularly in the delivery of climate-responsive housing and urban resilience initiatives.

According to the Minister, this reality compels the Ministry to explore innovative financing mechanisms beyond traditional budgetary allocations.

Dangiwa disclosed these during a meeting with a delegation from the UN-Habitat, at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja.

He commended the European Union-funded Sustainable Integrated Development Programme for Internally Displaced Persons in Nigeria (SIDPIN).

The minister praised it for delivering durable housing solutions, strengthening community integration, and improving living conditions for displaced persons and host communities.

While acknowledging the UN-Habitat’s ongoing support through SIDPIN in Adamawa, Kano, and Borno states, he emphasised their alignment with the Ministry’s priority of rebuilding livelihoods and strengthening social cohesion in post-conflict areas.

Dangiwa also recognised the programme’s support in reviewing the National Urban Development Policy, alongside its contribution to planning reform, and the offer of a consultant for the National Land Registration Documentation and Titling Programme (Land4Growth), urban renewal initiatives, and slum upgrading programs.

“These interventions are vital as Nigeria confronts rapid urbanisation that demands coordinated planning, sustainable infrastructure, and climate-responsive development”, he said.

The minister highlighted the importance of interventions in sustainable infrastructure, climate resilience, and resource management, emphasising the need for coordinated planning and sustainable infrastructure in the face of rapid urbanisation.

He noted that while the Ministry recognises the numerous opportunities presented by its partnership with UN-Habitat, it is also mindful of the challenges involved in meeting its obligations under the existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Dangiwa expressed the ministry’s deep appreciation for its collaboration with UN-Habitat and the potential for accelerating affordable housing delivery and the development of resilient, inclusive, and climate-smart cities.

Earlier in his remarks, the Head (UN Habitat) West Africa Hub Dakar, Senegal, Mr Mathias Spaliviero, reaffirmed the agency’s strong institutional partnership with the Federal Government of Nigeria, emphasising that collaboration remains a priority regardless of funding cycles.

Spaliviero provided updates on ongoing interventions by the UN-Habitat, highlighting a major joint programme being implemented in collaboration with the International Organisation for Migration and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

He noted that the initiative focuses on delivering sustainable, durable solutions for internally displaced persons (IDPs) through structured urban integration strategies across Kano, Yobe, Adamawa, and Benue States.

According to him, the programme adopts a multi-scale planning approach and has recorded encouraging progress, with state governments demonstrating increasing ownership and responsiveness.