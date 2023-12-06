Budget Defence: Reps Frown At INEC’s Refusal To Appear Before Committee

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The House of Representatives Committee on Electoral Matters has expressed displeasure over the failure of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to appear before it to defend its 2024 budget proposal.

The Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Adebayo Balogun said that the commission did not communicate its inability to appear before them budget defence.

“It’s unfortunate that INEC is not here and that is not a good way to start a new administration, especially not when the President gave a matching order that he wants to maintain the January to December budget circle.

“I don’t know what has caused their inability to be here.

“I have personally been working to ensure the integrity of INEC which was battered during the last election is restored.

“This Committee is working on reforms that will restore the credibility of the Commission.

“I want to believe that there will be a genuine reason for their inability to appear before the Committee to defend their budget.

“I learnt that the envelope they were given came to them as a shock because they were given less than what they got last year and that is the reason why they should have been here,” Hon Balogun said.

The Committee thereafter went into an executive session to decide the next line of action.