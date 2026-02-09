Budget Deficit, Debt Servicing Threaten Nigeria’s Potential $3trn Economy

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Financial management experts have said that Nigeria has the potential to grow its economy to $3tn within the next few years.

They however, warned that huge budget deficits and debt servicing year-in-year-out, have become a threat to achieving the $3tn target.

The Federal Government and its economic management team, have set a $1tn growth target for the economy in the short, medium and long terms.

But speaking on the country’s economic outlook in 2026, the C.E.O of CFG Advisory, a Lagos based Financial Management firm, Adetilewa Adebajo, said Nigeria is not a $1tn economy, but a potential $3tn economy.

Adebajo gave the insight in Abuja on Monday, during an interactive session on the 2026 budget, organised by the Senate Committee on Appropriations.

“Nigeria is not a $1tn economy, but a $3tn economy considering the fact that it’s the 5th highest exporter of rare earth mineral resources in the world,” he noted.

The financial expert observed that the federal government’s debt servicing in the 2026 budget, was N5.9tn, whereas the total budget for defence, education, health and infrastructure was just a little above N4tn.

Adebajo also faulted a situation where the government projects N25.27tn deficit out of a total national budget of N58.47tn.

He warned that the Financial Market may not be able to cope with the pressure that government might put on it to borrow

“Government is to borrow N1tn from the Capital Market every month, making N12tn in a year. So how would it finance the N25tn deficit.

He noted that the government’s borrowing from the Capital Market in 2025 was N14tn stressing, “government cannot continue to borrow outside the country.”

Preferring solutions to leakages in government revenues, Adebajo said, “We need to remain alert and proactive. All stakeholders must closely monitor critical sectors to ensure that revenues meant for government actually reach government coffers.

“So the country can fully benefit from the positive strides currently being made. Otherwise, what we continue to see is a situation where foreign actors—particularly Chinese interests—come into the country, extract our mineral resources, and leave with enormous value, while Nigeria earns little or nothing in return.

“This is clearly a wake-up call. We must take deliberate steps to ensure that the nation earns appropriate revenue from its natural resources.

“Secondly, there is the issue of revenue projections and their actualisation. Government must deal with realistic figures, not just projections on paper.

“Revenue agencies must be compelled to work with actuals and be held accountable for performance. Revenue-generating agencies need to remain on their toes to meet and, where possible, surpass their targets.

“This has already been happening to some extent, which explains the recent increases in government revenue.

“However, these improvements cannot happen without credible revenue projections and sustained pressure on agencies to perform even better.”

The expert insisted that increased revenue inflows are critical to strengthening government capacity.

While responding, the Senate Appropriations Committee chairman, Senator Olamilekan Solomon Adeola, said Nigeria only has N150tn deficit against revenue projection of N300tn.

Adeola assured that government would not be relying on heavy borrowing to fund the 2026 budget.

According to him, government is exploring the sale or leveraging of its Joint Venture (JV) assets and other non-debt instruments.

The senator said government intends to fund deficits largely through asset optimisation rather than conventional borrowing.

The Appropriations committee chairman blamed the implementation of multiple budgets for the fiscal distortions recorded in the past year.

“There were four budgets running at the same time. We had the 2023 budget, 2023 supplementary budget, then 2024 budget and 2024 supplementary budget running simultaneously.

“That will never happen again. I can assure you that the implementation period of the 2026 budget will not exceed December 31, 2026,” he said.

Adeola said it’s high time government exited the envelope budgeting system, stressing that the MDAs don’t get the required funding under the system, forcing them to keep asking for more.

The Minister of State for Finance, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite represented the government’s economic management team at the session.

The Accountant General of the Federation, Shamsedeen Ogunjimi, who briefed the committee on the financial outlook of the 2026 budget, was asked to review and represent his position paper at a later date.