Buhari Admits Failure Of Administration’s Policy, Says Nigerians Are ‘Merciless’

President Muhammadu Buhari said some Nigerians have been “merciless” toward his administration’s efforts at strengthening the economy and fighting insecurity.

Buhari inadvertently admitted that his administration’s policies and directives aimed at checking influx of smuggled goods and weapons failed to achieve the desired results.

Such policies included the closure of Nigeria’s land borders for more than a year to stop importation of foreign rice and poultry, as well as his directive that any civilian found with AK-47 should be killed.

Buhari expressed his frustration while receiving a briefing from the Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC) on Friday at the State House.

“Some people are mercilessly against this country. We closed the borders to control the smuggling of petroleum products, and check the influx of smuggled goods, arms and ammunition,” he said.

“That was when the comptroller-general of Customs called me, saying 40 tankers laden with petrol had been impounded. I told him to sell the fuel, sell the trucks, and put the money in the treasury.

“They still brought arms and ammunition into the country, brought in rice in vehicles and motorcycles.

“I said shoot anyone found illegally with AK-47, yet they haven’t stopped. People must show consideration for their own country.”