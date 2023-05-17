Buhari Appoints Baba Haruna As Bida Poly Rector

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Baba Haruna as the Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Bida.

Advertisement

This is contained in a letter signed by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, and made available to newsmen in Bida on Wednesday.

The appointment which took effect from May 21 was for five years.

“I write to convey to you the approval of Mr. President, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, for your appointment as Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Bida, Niger State”

“The terms and conditions of service including remuneration and fringe benefits shall be as approved for Rectors of Federal Polytechnic,” he added.

Buhari congratulated the new rector and wished him a most successful tenure in office.

Advertisement

Until his appointment, Haruna was the Director, Quality Assurance at the polytechnic.