Buhari Appoints Biu As Substantive FRSC Boss

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dauda Ali Biu as the substantive Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

A statement issued on Saturday by FRSC spokesperson, Bisi Kazeem, said Biu who has been leading the corps in an acting capacity since July 2022 will replace Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, the erstwhile corps marshal.

According to the statement, Biu becomes the second career Staff to be appointed as corps marshal after Oyeyemi.

The new corps marshal was born in Zaria, Kaduna State and hails from Hawul Local Government Area of Borno State.

He joined the services of the FRSC in 1988 and rose to the rank of Deputy Corps Marshal in charge of Finance and Accounts.

The newly appointed Corps Marshal attended the Guards Brigade, Nigerian Army Special Arms Bearing Training for Senior FRSC Officers, the Diamond School of Protocol and Etiquette on Emotional Intelligence and

as well as the Restral Franklin Covey-Speed of Trust.

Biu also holds a Masters degree in Business Administration (MBA) and a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, Kaduna State.