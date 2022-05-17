Buhari Appoints Brig. Gen. Mohammed Fada As New NYSC DG

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Brigadier General Mohammed Fada as the new Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Fada, who is set to take over from Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim, will resume the office tomorrow, reports Punch.

“The Federal Government has appointed a new Director-General for the NYSC; he’s Brigadier General Mohammed Fada from Yobe State. He was in NYSC on Tuesday and has been briefed by the outgoing DG, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim.

“After the farewell parade, Ibrahim will come and hand over and leave. It is good that when you’re leaving, it should be tears of joy and instead of people praying, ‘let this stupid go’ and tenure of three years will be like 20 years,” a source revealed to the medium.

Ibrahim has been in office since May 2019 when he was appointed as the 18th DG of the NYSC.