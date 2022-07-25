Buhari Appoints Dauda Biu As Acting FRSC Corps Marshal

71 SHARES Share Tweet

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Dauda Ali Biu as the Acting Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

This followed the retirement of Boboye Oyeyemi who bowed out of service on July 24.

Biu, who is currently the Deputy Corps Marshal of FRSC’s Finance and Accounts department, was announced as Oyeyemi’s replacement on Monday.

Bisi Kazeem, the FRSC spokesperson, said Biu’s appointment was announced by the outgoing FRSC boss at a handing ceremony held at the FRSC headquarters in Abuja.

At the event, the FRSC board chairman, Bukhari Bello, congratulated Biu and urged him to ensure that the FRSC continues to deliver on its mandate.

Bello said that the former Corps Marshal, Oyeyemi, laid a good foundation and legacy, urging his successor to continue to execute his vision.

The Acting Corps Marshal appreciated President Buhari and the management of FRSC for his appointment, pledging his diligence and zeal in carrying out the FRSC mandate.

Biu joined the FRSC in 1988 and has had a fruitful career working across several formations.

He holds a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) from Ahmadu Bello University and was the Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Finance and Accounts in 2014 before becoming the DCM in 2016.

The event was attended by dignitaries, transport sector stakeholders, Wole Soyinka, Secretary General to the Federation (SGF), Mustapha Boss, among others.