Buhari Appoints New Rectors, Registrars For Abia, Kano, Delta Federal Polytechnics

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of new rectors and registrars for three Federal Polytechnics in Nigeria.

This was revealed on Wednesday in a statement signed by the Ministry of Education’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Ben Bem Goong.

The newly appointed rectors and their institutions are; Dr. Paul-Darlington Ibemezie Ndubuisi – Federal Polytechnic Isuochi, Abia State; Professor Mohammed Sanusi Magaji – Federai Polytechnic, Kabo, Kano State; and Dr. Duke Okoro – Federal Polytechnic, Orogun, Delta State.

Goong said the appointments are for a single term of five years each, with effect from 17′ January, 2023, and were in line with the Federal Polytechnic (Amendment) Act 2019.

In a related development, three registrars were appointment for the institutions. They are, Alhaji Umar Shehu Dumbulum – Federal Polytechnic, Kabo, Kano State; Mrs. Christine Ejetavo Aluyi – Federal Polytechnic, Orogun, Delta State; and Mrs. Ezenuruihe Ifeyinwa Olachi Federal Polytechnic, Isuochi, Abia State.

The appointments are also for a single term of 5 years each, with effect from 17 January, 2023.

According to Goong, the President also appointed other officials for some of the polytechnics including bursars and librarians.

“The appointments of Bursars for two Institutions have also been approved. They are: Mr. Atabatele Adepoju Solomon – Bursar, Federal Polytechnic, Kabo, Kano State and Ms. Nkpado Amarachi Pamela – Bursar, Federal Polytechnic, Orogun, Delta State. The appointments of Bursars are also with effect from 17 January 2023.

“Finally, Government has also approved the appointments of Librarians for two Federal Polytechnics, namely: Dr. Iroroeavo Edwin Achugbue – Librarian. Federal Polytechnic, Orogun; Alhaji Kabiru Ubale – Librarian, Federal Polytechnic, Kabo, Kano State,” he said.