Buhari Appoints Special Adviser Muktar As New Family Homes Fund MD

Barely three month after the appointment of Sani Yakubu as acting Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Family Homes Fund Limited (FHF), President Muhammadu Buhari has appointment Abdul Mutallab Muktar as the new boss.

Muktar is the Senior Special Adviser to Buhari in the office of the Chief of Staff.

The development is coming few months after Femi Adewole retired from the funds and Sani Yakubu appointed as acting MD

THE WHISTLER gathered on Tuesday from a statement by Yunusa Tanko Abdullahi

Special Adviser, Media & Communications to the Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning that Muktar worked as Senior aide as part of the team of Professionals to oversee the implementation of some of the main objectives of the administration including the development of strategic national infrastructure and enhancing food security.

His profile reads that the new FHF boss has led teams and managed business offices to ensure the delivery of operational efficiency and increased revenues.

Born on 9th June, 1975, in Katsina, Muktar has over 22 years in financial services.

He has Master of Science (MSc.) in International Business Management from Berlin School of Economics and Law, Berlin, Germany; both Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Bachelor of Science (BSc.) in Business Administration from Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, Nigeria.

He has previously worked as Relationship Manager/Head Business Development at Access Bank Plc.; Regional Head at IEI Anchor Pension Managers Ltd.; and Operations/Business Development Officer at First Bank of Nigeria Plc.