Buhari Approves Centre For Illicit Weapons

Worried by the growing spate of insecurity in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari has taken improved measures at controlling the proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons in the country.

The President on Monday, May 3, approved the establishment of the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW).

The centre which is to be under the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), replaces the now defunct Presidential Committee on Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW).

It would also serve as “the institutional mechanism for policy guidance, research and monitoring of all aspects of Small Arms and Light Weapons in Nigeria.”

In a statement signed by ZM Usman, Head of Strategic Communication for the NSA, the decision is part of the ongoing restructuring of the country’s security to address emerging threats.

The statement also discloses that when operational, the centre will help “strengthen regional mechanism for the control, prevention and regulation of SALW.”

While fulfilling the ECOWAS Moratorium on Import, Export and Manufacture of Light Weapons, as well as the UN plan for Action to prevent, combat, and eradicate illicit trade In SALW, NCCSALW according to the government will serve as Nigeria’s focal point for such intervention.

The centre is to be headed by a National Coordinator, Major General AM Dikko (rtd).