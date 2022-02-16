Buhari Approves Construction Of Nworie River Power Plant In Imo 

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the conceptual design of a proposed power generating plant at the Nworie River in Owerri, the Imo state capital, to improve electricity supply in the state.

This was disclosed to newsmen by the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, after a closed door meeting with the president at the presidential villa, on Tuesday.

The governor said he had urged the president to consider building a power plant at Nworie River as his administration’s balloon technology drainage system used to empty flood water in the city had increased the tide of the river.

He said the president bought into the idea and has given approval for conceptual design for the work to start.

Uzodimma said: “I used the opportunity to request the president to consider locating a power generating facility in Nworie River, where we have been able to empty all the flood control system by balloon technology and the tide has gone up.

“And because of the sufficient water in the river now, we can use that river to generate electricity to serve the entire Owerri metropolis.

“The president saw that as a good idea and pledged to support it and has given anticipatory approval for us to commence with the conceptual designs.”