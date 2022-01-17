Buhari Approves N100 Million To Empower 2,000 Youths With Tech Skills

The Federal Government has established a N100 million technology fund to empower 2,000 youths in two years.

President Muhammadu Buhari made this known in Ilesha, Osun State, at the inauguration of a Digital Nigeria Centre, a project of the Universal Service Provision Fund which is an arm of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

The President, who was represented by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, said the youths which the funds are targeted at will receive training in areas such as software development and design, amongst others.

