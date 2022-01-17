Buhari Approves N100 Million To Empower 2,000 Youths With Tech Skills

By Busayo Agbola
The Federal Government has established a N100 million technology fund to empower 2,000 youths in two years.

President Muhammadu Buhari made this known in Ilesha, Osun State, at the inauguration of a Digital Nigeria Centre, a project of the Universal Service Provision Fund which is an arm of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

The President, who was represented by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, said the youths which the funds are targeted at will receive training in areas such as software development and design, amongst others.

“On the sideline of the commissioning, Aregbesola also announced the establishment of President Muhammadu Buhari N100 million Technology Fund for Youth Empowerment, to nudge the emergence of world-class technology experts.

“The Minister of Interior stated that the Fund targets 2,000 youths in the next two years, who will be provided with devices for training in different areas such as software development and design, amongst others,” the president was quoted to have said in a statement released by the NCC on Monday.

