Buhari, Atiku, Tinubu Hail 100m Hurdles Gold Champion Amusan

President Muhammadu Buhari has hailed Tobi Amusan for winning the women’s 100m hurdles gold medal for Nigeria at the World Athletics Championship 2022.

Speaking through his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Monday, the president joined Nigerians to celebrate Amusan, “who in one night stunned the athletics world with her superlative and stellar performance.”

He said the superstar made “the Nigerian national anthem resonate again from the international podium, leaving the nation with the excitement and unforgettable memories of tears of joy and triumph; hope and victory; incredulity and belief.”

The talented young athlete made history as the first Nigerian to win a world title and an unprecedented world record in one day.

She belted at 12:12 seconds to shatter the world record of 12:20 seconds set by Kendra Harrison of U. S. in the semi-finals.

She then followed that up with a (+2.5) wind-assisted 12.06s in the final.

She holds the medals as African Champion, Commonwealth Champion and World Champion in an unprecedented haul by an African.

The president also commended Ese Brume for representing Nigeria with honour and pride, winning a silver medal in the Women’s long jump event.

The president lauded Team Nigeria for “displaying courage, integrity and good sportsmanship at the world stage, proving that with hard work and determination, success is achievable.”

Also, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, hailed the Nigerian through a statement on Monday morning.

Atiku tweeted, “All hail Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan, the record-breaking women’s 100m hurdles champion. I am particularly proud of this feat, and it underscores my plan to refocus investments in sports, and creative sectors, amongst others.”

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, also joined other Nigerians to celebrate the youngster with a message on his Twitter page.

Tinubu tweeted, “Congratulations to our own Ese Brume for winning a silver medal in the Women Long Jump at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon. Here is wishing the entire Team Nigeria the very best at the championship.”