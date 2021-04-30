Buhari Calls Meeting Over Insecurity

22 SHARES Share Tweet

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding a closed door security meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting is coming hours after some prominent Nigerians called for his impeachment over alleged failure to secure the people.

Those in attendance at the meeting include Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Minister of Defence, Major-General Bashir Magashi (retd.); and National Security Adviser, Major-General Babagana Monguno (retd.).

Others are Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor; Chief of Army Staff; Lieutenant-General Ibrahim Attahiru; Chief of Naval Staff; Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amoo; and the acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba.

Rev Fr. Mbaka of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu, on Thursday asked the National Assembly to impeach the President if he refused to resign.

Mbaka, a prominent supporter of Buhari, said the President had failed to secure Nigeria.