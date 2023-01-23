Buhari Commissions $1.5B Lekki Deep Sea Port, Imota Rice Mill

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Muhammadu Buhari has formerly commissioned the $1.5 billion Lekki Deep Sea Port, the biggest port in Nigeria and one of the biggest in sub-Saharan Africa.

The project is a Joint Venture between the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Lagos State Government, the Tolarams Group (the owner of the Lagos Free Zone), and China Harbour Engineering Compan

Developed by the Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited (LPLEL), a Special Purpose Vehicle licensed under the Nigeria Export Processing Zone (NEPZ) Act to operate on a Build, Own, Operate and Transfer concession arrangement, the Port is expected to run 24/7 operations.

Buhari also commissioned the Imota Rice Mill, conceptualized and completed by the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as well as the Bestaf Lubricant at MRS Holdings Company Limited.

In his remarks at the ceremony, Lagos State Governor said that the project will create thousands of direct and indirect jobs

”Mr President, we are happy this is happening in your time. It all started in your time and it’s been completed in your time.

”We are excited that the size of the vessels that will berth at the port would be four times the size of vessels that currently berth at Apapa and Tin Can Island Port.

”We are excited that in your own time, something fresh has been birthed in this country and it is going to generate thousands of direct and indirect jobs,” Sanwo-Olu said.