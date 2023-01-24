Buhari Commissions First Phase Of Lagos Blue Line Rail

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday commissioned the first phase of the Blue Line rail project in Lagos State.

Buhari who rode on the rail infrastructure, also witnessed the signing of the contract for the second phase of the project between the Lagos State Government and the Messrs China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), the contractor.

The first phase is 13-kilometer covering five stations, while the second phase is 14km, spanning from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko area of the state.

Speaking at the event, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, expressed happiness over the commissioning of the project, and pledged that the Red Line would be commissioned before the end of the president’s tenure in office.

Listing the benefits of the rail line, Sanwo-Olu said: “It would reduce travel time, it would improve the quality of life of our citizens, and would make Lagos one of the most resilient megacity, not only in Africa, but it would compete with other megacities in the world.”

Welcoming the president and the invited dignitaries to the event earlier, Lagos State Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, described the Blue Line rail as “most audacious” project to be funded by a subnational government in Africa.

“It is the most audacious project to be funded by a subnational in Africa.” Citing the multi-modal nature of transportation in Lagos.

“The people are the major reason why we embark on projects. It is the reason why our projects are human-centric. I want to thank all of those who have made this possible, from President Muhammadu Buhari who has created an enabling environment to ensure we can get this done. There is also Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who cannot but be spoken about enough- not speaking of him is like neglecting the beach while speaking of the ocean. I must appreciate Lagosians who beared with us in the face of the construction,” Hamzat said.

In his remarks, the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Ciu Jianchun, said the Blue Line rail will help Lagos to generate more revenue.

“We believe that development holds the key of the Nations and I am happy that Lagos is rising. We have a saying in China that time is money. I am glad that with the blue rail line, Lagos can beat time and make more money.

“I believe that Nigeria and China can work together, we can achieve a lot more together, with the Nigeria China collaboration and cooperation, we can do a lot more,” Jianchun said.

THE WHISTLER had in December reported that Sanwo-Olu led members of his cabinet, the State House of Assembly, and journalists to take the first trip aboard the electric-powered Blue Line rail infrastructure, from the National Theatre Station to the station in Marina – marking the technical completion of the project.

The project, which is being constructed by Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), started in 2010 under the administration of Babatunde Fashola.

The rail line, which begins operations after further test running, is expected to move 250,000 passengers daily.