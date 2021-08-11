Buhari Commissions FUTO Erosion Control Project

President Muhammadu Buhari has commissioned an erosion control project completed by the Federal Government at the Federal University of Technology (FUTO), Owerri, Imo State.

The commissioning and handing over ceremony was done on behalf of President Buhari by Princess Miriam Onuoha, the House of Representatives member representing Okigwe North Federal Constituency.

Onuoha presented the certificate of completion of the project to FUTO’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Nnenna Oti, at the university’s premises on Wednesday.

The project was executed through the Ecological Fund Office, Office of the Secretary to the Federal Government (SFG).

The project is expected to address the long-standing gully erosion problems emanating from the Otamiri river which runs from Egbu through Nekede, Ihiagwa, Eziobodo, Olokwu Umuisi, Mgbirichi and Umuagwo to Ozuzu in Etche, Rivers State, from where it flows to the Atlantic Ocean.

Speaking during the commissioning, Miriam, who is the Chairman House of Reps Committee on Disability (Special Needs and Vulnerable Persons), said the federal government was excited to have completed the much-needed project.

Permanent Secretary of the Ecological Fund Office, Dr. Habiba Muda Lawal, in her remarks, congratulated FUTO on the completed project.

Lawal, who was represented by a director in the Ecological Fund Office, urged the FUTO management to ensure that the project was put to judicious use.

