Buhari Commissions NNPC Ltd Power Project In Maiduguri

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

…Directs Power Ministry To Work With NNPC To Give Nigerians Affordable Electricity

Advertisement

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday inaugurated the Maiduguri Emergency Power Project, describing the feat as another testament towards achieving a stable, uninterrupted power supply aimed at improving the economy and lives of Nigerians.

The gas plant was constructed by the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) to supply 50 megawatts of electricity to Maiduguri and its environs.

The project, which is part of the Federal Government’s efforts at deepening gas utilisation in Nigeria’s domestic markets in line with the declaration of the “Decade of Gas” (2021-2030), is also expected to improve economic activities of Maiduguri and the entire Borno State.

Speaking at the occasion, the president said his administration has worked hard to fulfil the promise of tackling the nation’s electricity challenges and has succeeded in laying the foundation for a strong, prosperous country through the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan.

He noted that a key execution priority of the ERGP is ensuring national energy sufficiency for Nigerians.

Advertisement

He also directed the Ministry of Power and other relevant Agencies namely, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc, and Transmission Company of Nigeria to continue to collaborate with NNPC Ltd to ensure that millions of Nigerians access affordable electricity in the short term.

He said, ”The Maiduguri Emergency Power Project is part of an incremental 4,000MW of power generating assets that this administration embarked upon to improve national power supply and stimulate economic growth.

”The aggressive project strategy deployed to complete this project on schedule is a total reflection of Federal Government sensitivities in identifying and easing the plight of the Nigerians; particularly those recovering from the adverse impact of the insurgency in this North-east region.

”For this purposeful response, I want to commend the NNPC Ltd for following my directive to ensure the immediate restoration of reliable power supply to Maiduguri within the shortest possible time.”

Buhari reassured Nigerians of the federal government’s resolve to implement programmes, particularly in the power sector, that deepen domestic gas utilization, expand national power generation capacity, revitalize industries and create multiple jobs for economic growth.

Advertisement

Buhari Commissions Maiduguri Emergency Power Project

He expressed confidence that the undaunting spirit of the new NNPC Ltd would continue to engender affordable energy for all Nigerians, not just for the immediate, but for the years ahead.

President Buhari, who is making his fifth visit to the state since the administration of Babagana Zulum, thanked the governor for keeping his campaign promises to the people of the state.

He declared that the governor, who is seeking a second term in office, deserves to be re-elected.

”Your Excellency, I cannot remember the number of projects I commissioned during your first tenure, these laudable projects are impressive. I thank you.

Buhari Commissions Maiduguri Emergency Power Project

Advertisement

”We also acknowledge the excellent work that you have done, working closely with the Federal Government and other stakeholders, to bring back the IDPs and refugees from Cameroon and other neighbouring countries. I think the governor deserves another term,” he said

Also speaking, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPC Ltd, Mele Kyari said the power project will positively impact the economic wellbeing of the region.

He said “We acted on the directives of Mr. President. Grateful to Mr President for commissioning the Maiduguri Emergency thermal Power plant.

Buhari Commissions Maiduguri Emergency Power Project

“Profoundly appreciate our team for delivering this eminently desirable project that will positively alter the economic wellbeing of the region.”

The event was attended by the Governor of Borno State Babagana Zulum; the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Timipre Sylva; the Chairman of the NNPC Board, Margary Okadigbo among other top officials in both the public and private sector of the economy.

Buhari Commissions Maiduguri Emergency Power Project

GMD NNPC Ltd, Mele Kyari at the Commissioning Maiduguri Emergency Power Project