Buhari Commissions Pinnacle Oil & Gas Terminal

Company
By Ukpe Philip

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday commissioned the Pinnacle Oil & Gas terminal facility located in Lagos.

Buhari was represented at the commissioning by the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company, Ltd Mallam Mele Kyari.

Mele Kyari
The Terminal is a massive investment that has eased distribution of Petroleum products, reduced fuel distribution cost, aided traffic decongestion around critical product exit locations in Lagos area.

The ultra-modern purpose-built products intake, storage and offtake facility was conceptualised by Pinnacle to revolutionise the Nigerian downstream oil and gas industry.

It will enable the direct delivery of petroleum products from large vessels which would otherwise have been unable to berth anywhere on the Nigerian coastline.

