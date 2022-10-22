Buhari Commissions Pinnacle Oil & Gas Terminal

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday commissioned the Pinnacle Oil & Gas terminal facility located in Lagos.

Buhari was represented at the commissioning by the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company, Ltd Mallam Mele Kyari.

The Terminal is a massive investment that has eased distribution of Petroleum products, reduced fuel distribution cost, aided traffic decongestion around critical product exit locations in Lagos area.

The ultra-modern purpose-built products intake, storage and offtake facility was conceptualised by Pinnacle to revolutionise the Nigerian downstream oil and gas industry.

It will enable the direct delivery of petroleum products from large vessels which would otherwise have been unable to berth anywhere on the Nigerian coastline.