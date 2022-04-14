Buhari Confirms Abdulaziz As Managing Director Of TCN

President Muhammadu Buhari has confirmed Sule Abdulaziz as the substantive Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Transmission Company of Nigeria.

The appointment is with effect from April 4, according to a statement by Mrs Ndidi Mbah, the General Manager, Public Affairs, TCN.

Abdulaziz was the General Manager (Projects) at the TCN before becoming the Managing Director of the company since May 19, 2020.

Mbah said, “Subsequently, he became the Regional Transmission Manager of Shiroro and Abuja Regions of TCN with responsibility for various operational and managerial functions including the wheeling of bulk power to the Distribution Companies (Discos).

“He was also incharge of coordination and supervision of equipment maintenance and repairs, transmission network reliability, security and expansion, inventory and stock management among.

“Under his watch in acting capacity, Abdulaziz made milestone achievements in projects execution and delivery, and human resources management that optimized personnel performance and productivity.

“Working with an Executive Management consisting of four Executive Directors, Abdulaziz embarked on projects initiatives and execution that significantly transformed TCN from a faltering successor company in the post-privatization era to a viable national and sub-regional transmission company.”