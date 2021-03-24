Buhari Considers Tinubu ‘One Of The Most Respected Political Leaders’ In Nigeria – Presidency

65 SHARES Share Tweet

The president Muhammadu Buhari administration has affirmed that the national leader of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, remains one of the most respected politicians in Nigeria.

The presidency in a tweet on Wednesday, stated that it was of the view that Buhari and Tinubu has a good working relationship.

“To President Buhari, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu remains one of the most respected political leaders in the country who has stuck to his principles in the face of all adversities.

“He was instrumental to the formation, growth and development of the APC into a formidable political party and the political alliance is waxing even stronger.

“The Presidency wishes to make it clear that there is no rift between President Muhammadu Buhari and his strong ally, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” it stated.

The presidency said its reaction followed allegations of rift between President Buhari and Tinubu.

Some social media users had on Wednesday said that Tinubu was taking intelligent steps towards clinging the presidency in 2023 after he announced the donation of N50 million to victims of a fire disaster in Katsina, which happens to be President Buhari’s home state.