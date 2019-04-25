Buhari Departs Nigeria For United Kingdom

Advertisement

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Nigeria for the United Kingdom (UK) anytime soon.

According to the presidency, the visit is a “private visit”

It added that the president will leave the country after an official visit scheduled for Maiduguri, the Borno State capital on Thursday.

This is further to his official visit to Lagos on Wednesday where he commissioned a number of projects, some still under construction, by the State Government.

According to Mr Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) Buhari is expected to return to Nigeria on May 5, 2019.

There are however speculations that the president may be going to London for medicals, as his doctors are known to be located there, and he has visited London severally for that purpose.