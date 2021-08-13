Buhari Dispels Rumours Of Rift With Tinubu, Visits APC Leader In London 

President Muhammadu Buhari has visited the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ahmed Bola Tinubu in London, dispelling rumours of rift between him and the former Lagos State governor.

Buhari is currently on medical leave in London, while Tinubu is alleged to be receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment in the British capital.

The president’s visit puts to rest speculations that there might be bad blood between the ruling APC leaders.

This came about two weeks after Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, visited Tinubu in London following rumours that his health had deteriorated.

Last month, Tinubu’s media aide, Tunde Rahman, had denied reports that his principal was admitted to a hospital outside Nigeria.

“His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is fine. He is hale and hearty. He is not in any hospital. He has no medical problem that would require hospitalisation.

“Yes, he is out of the country at the moment. He will be back shortly.

“Anytime he travels out of the country, the next thing some mischievous people would say is he is sick, hospitalised or has died.

“It is shameful that perpetrators of this evil are not deterred by the fact that each time this fake news has been propagated, they have been proven wrong.”

Rahman had warned that, “Those wishing Asiwaju Tinubu evil or dead should be careful. They should know the matter of life and death is in the hand of only God Almighty.”