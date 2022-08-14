Buhari Elevates Bashir Ahmad To Special Assistant After He Resigned, Lost APC Reps Ticket

By Tayo Olu
Buhari-and-Ahmad
Bashir Ahmad in handshake with President Buhari at the State House

Following his failure to clinch the House of Representatives ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Gaya, Ajingi, Albasu Federal Constituency, Bashir Ahmad has secured a fresh appointment as President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Assistant on Digital Communications.

Ahmad had served as President Buhari’s Personal Assistant on New Media but resigned to contest the APC House of Reps ticket.

His appointment was conveyed to him by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, in a letter dated July 20, 2022.

Ahmad was defeated at the primary election by the incumbent federal lawmaker, Abdullahi Gaya, with 109 to 16 votes.

He had rejected the outcome of the election, saying “I would have been willing to accept whatever outcome if it was free, fair and credible.

“I am sad to say that what ensued at the venue of the primaries highly threatens the credibility and integrity the APC has built over two political cycles. It is therefore a great disservice to my people and our great party, to be silent about such injustice.”

While Ahmad’s new appointment appears to be a compensation for his loss, President Buhari did not extend similar gestures to members of his cabinet who similarly resigned to contest for different tickets at the ruling party’s primary elections without success.

They include Ministers of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio; Science, Technology and Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu; and the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, who all ran for APC’s presidential ticket.

