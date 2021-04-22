Buhari Extends Best Wishes To 18 New Appeal Court Judges

43 SHARES Share Tweet

The President Muhammadu Buhari Administration has approved the appointment of 18 Justices of the Court of Appeal and extended “best wishes” to them.

This was contained in a letter by the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari, sent to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Ibrahim Muhammad.

THE WHISTLER reported that the National Judicial Council (NJC) had on March 19 recommended 26 judicial officers for appointment as Justices of the Court of Appeal (18) and Heads of Court.

Gambari said the names had been approved by the president.

“l am pleased to advise you that, pursuant to section 237 and Section 238 of the 1999 Constitution, his excellency, Mr President has approved the appointment of the following jurists as Justices of the court of appeal, subject to their official seniority at the bench.

“Kindly advise the newly appointed Justices of the Court of Appeal accordingly and, also, extend to their lordships, our best wishes on their appointment. Please accept the assurances of my highest regards,” he stated.

The approved names are as follows:

(18) JUSTICES, COURT OF APPEAL

i) Hon. Justice Bature Isah Gafai

ii) Hon. Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Sirajo

iii) Hon. Justice Waziri Abdul-Azeez

iv) Hon. Justice Yusuf Alhaji Bashir

v) Hon. Justice Usman A. Musale

vi) Hon. Justice Jauro Ibrahim Wakili

vii) Hon. Justice Abba Bello Mohammed

viii) Hon. Grand Kadi Mohammed Danjuma

ix) Hon. Justice Danlami Zama Senchi

x) Hon. Justice Mohammed Lawal Abubakar

xi) Hon. Justice Hassan Muslim Sule

xii) Hon. Justice Amadi Kenneth Ikechukwu

xiii) Hon. Justice Peter Oyinkenimiemi Affen

xiv) Hon. Justice Sybil Onyeji Nwaka Gbagi

xv) Hon. Justice Olasumbo Olanrewaju Goodluck

xvi) Hon. Justice Banjoko Adebukunola Adeoti Ibironke

xvii) Hon. Justice Olabode Abimbola Adegbehingbe

xviii) Hon. Justice Bola Samuel Ademola