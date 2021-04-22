Buhari Extends Best Wishes To 18 New Appeal Court Judges
The President Muhammadu Buhari Administration has approved the appointment of 18 Justices of the Court of Appeal and extended “best wishes” to them.
This was contained in a letter by the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari, sent to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Ibrahim Muhammad.
THE WHISTLER reported that the National Judicial Council (NJC) had on March 19 recommended 26 judicial officers for appointment as Justices of the Court of Appeal (18) and Heads of Court.
Gambari said the names had been approved by the president.
“l am pleased to advise you that, pursuant to section 237 and Section 238 of the 1999 Constitution, his excellency, Mr President has approved the appointment of the following jurists as Justices of the court of appeal, subject to their official seniority at the bench.
“Kindly advise the newly appointed Justices of the Court of Appeal accordingly and, also, extend to their lordships, our best wishes on their appointment. Please accept the assurances of my highest regards,” he stated.
The approved names are as follows:
(18) JUSTICES, COURT OF APPEAL
i) Hon. Justice Bature Isah Gafai
ii) Hon. Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Sirajo
iii) Hon. Justice Waziri Abdul-Azeez
iv) Hon. Justice Yusuf Alhaji Bashir
v) Hon. Justice Usman A. Musale
vi) Hon. Justice Jauro Ibrahim Wakili
vii) Hon. Justice Abba Bello Mohammed
viii) Hon. Grand Kadi Mohammed Danjuma
ix) Hon. Justice Danlami Zama Senchi
x) Hon. Justice Mohammed Lawal Abubakar
xi) Hon. Justice Hassan Muslim Sule
xii) Hon. Justice Amadi Kenneth Ikechukwu
xiii) Hon. Justice Peter Oyinkenimiemi Affen
xiv) Hon. Justice Sybil Onyeji Nwaka Gbagi
xv) Hon. Justice Olasumbo Olanrewaju Goodluck
xvi) Hon. Justice Banjoko Adebukunola Adeoti Ibironke
xvii) Hon. Justice Olabode Abimbola Adegbehingbe
xviii) Hon. Justice Bola Samuel Ademola