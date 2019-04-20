Buhari Extends Tenure of Acting CJN

Advertisement

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the appointment of Ibrhaim Muhammad, acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), by three months.

This follows the approval of President Buhari’s request to the National Judicial Council (NJC) on Thursday.

NJC’s spokesman, Soji Oye, confirmed the tenure extension in a statement on Saturday.

“The attention of the National Judicial Council has been drawn to an online newspaper and daily newspaper report stating that the council would meet next week to deliberate on the extension of the Acting Appointment of Honourable Dr. Justice I. T. Muhammad CFR, as the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria,” he said.

“Contrary to the above, the Council actually met on Thursday 18th April, 2019 and at the 88th Meeting considered and approved the request of President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, for the extension of the Appointment of Hon. Dr. Justice I. T. Muhammad, CFR, as the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria for another three (3) months and Council has since forwarded its approval to the president.”

Muhammad was first appointed acting CJN in January after the President suspended Chief Justice Walter Onnoghen who was recently convicted for false declaration of assets by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

Onnoghen was equally barred from holding public office for 10 years.