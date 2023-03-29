Buhari Finally Swears In Solomon Arase As PSC Chairperson 2 Months After Appointment

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in the former Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Solomon Arase as the new Chairperson of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

Advertisement

Arase was sworn in at the council chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja two months after he was approved by the Senate on January 25.

Present at the event were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and other FEC members.

Recall that the Senate approved Arase’s appointment in line with sections 153 (1) and 154 (1) of the constitution as amended.

The 65-year-old served as IGP between April 2015 and June 2016 and retired same year.

Arase had served in different capacities of the Police Force including as head of the Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Bureau, the foremost intelligence-gathering unit of the Nigerian police.