Buhari Gives Strange Reason For Rejecting State Police

President Muhammadu Buhari has kicked against the creation of state police and gave a puzzling reason for his position.

While state governments and many Nigerians believe that state police could help address some of the country’s security challenges, Buhari said the alleged infighting between governors and local governments show that states are not ripe to have their own police.

“State police is not an option. Find out the relationship between local government and the Governors. Are the third tier of government getting what they are supposed to get constitutionally? Are they getting it? Let the people in local government tell you the truth, the fight between local governments and the Governor,” the president told Channels TV in an exclusive interview.

