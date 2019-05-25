Buhari Hails Ganiyat Fawehinmi At 70

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Mrs Ganiyat Fawehinmi, the wife of late legal luminary and human rights activist, Gani Fawehinmi, on her 70th birthday.

Buhari, in a statement by his media adviser, Femi Adesina, congratulated Mrs Fawehinmi for “celebrating another auspicious milestone.”

The President said “the matriarch of the Fahewinmi family epitomises the resilience, wisdom and loyalty that drives every nation to greatness, particularly carrying on with the work of charity and sacrifice, and standing by reason, justice and truth that characterized her husband’s life.”

Buhari affirmed that, “her zeal to see a better life for Nigerians, especially the poor and underprivileged remains indelible, underscoring the many risks involved, pains suffered and the frustrations she has endured in seeing that the country turns out greater.”

According to the statement, the President recalled his meeting with Mrs Fawehinmi at the State House when she picked a posthumous award, GCON, for her late husband. He commended her “for always sharing her experience, insights and wisdom with upcoming leaders, and inspiring many to live for the greater good of humanity.”