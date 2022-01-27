Buhari Has Built More Infrastructure Than US Govt— Fashola

The Minister of Work and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has claimed that the All Progressive Congress under president Muhammadu Buhari has built more infrastructural projects than the United States government in the last seven years.

The minister made the claim in Kano state at the ‘All Progressive Congress conversation series’ which was held on Thursday.

Fashiola hinged his argument on the 941 kilometres of roads he said the government built across the states in seven years.

He said, “I can assure you that the present APC administration of President Buhari has achieved what even the US government is trying to do in terms of infrastructure,” Daily Trust quoted the minister.

He added, “As at December 2021, we have completed 941 kilometres of roads across all states and geopolitical zones.

“In Kano state here, for instance, there are 21 road projects either in, around or in the neighbouring communities.

“Before APC administration, when last do you remember Federal Government completing 50-kilometre road in any part of the country?

“So, this is the positive change we promised Nigerians in 2015 and it is already happening. They say we are the same as them, but we are not.

“They stole money and took it abroad, but we are taking this money back and investing it in the area of infrastructure.”