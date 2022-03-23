Buhari Has Ordered Us To End Crude Oil Theft–Sylva

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered an end to losses currently being suffered in the oil and gas sector in the country.

The minister stated this on Wednesday while addressing men and women of 146 Battalion, Finima Airstrip, Bonny Island, Rivers State.

Flanked by the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd, Mr Mele Kyari, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor and Commander of Operation Delta Safe, Real Admiral A. Hassan, the minister commended them for the job they are doing in the sector.

He pointed out that “Nigeria depends on the sector to survive,” and that since oil and gas are one of the main sources sustaining the country, the insecurity in the sector must be stopped at all cost.

“We have had insecurity around oil facility and pipelines” he said, adding that “this can no longer be condoned.

“President has asked this to stop. He has sent us down here to stop the devastation carried out by criminals. You are here to protect this facility. We will be working closely with you to ensure there’s zero losses to our production.

“You have done so well so far but there is ground to cover. Let’s all work together and protect the national assets for the good of all,” he said.

The NNPC GMD had flown alongside the minister, the CDS and journalists to have a first-hand information on the activities of vandals and people engaged in oil bunkering and illegal refinery across Bonny Island.

The Minister urged the task force to ensure there’s a total clean-up of the illegal activities to regain the system.

Speaking to journalists, Irabor said, “Our drive is to look at the total chain within the oil and gas sector and not only against criminals but those who are patronizing them.”

On the complicity of security agents, he said, “I wouldn’t deny security agents are complicit. I have warned those engaged in the malfeasance to stop as there will be a total clean up in the sector.”