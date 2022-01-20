Buhari Holds The Ace As Two Senators Lead APC Chairmanship Race

...ACN Deserves Presidency In 2023 – Aghanya

While the All Progressive Congress has denied zoning any office, it is settled that the National Chairmanship slot has been conceded to the Congress for Progressive Change(CPC) bloc of the coalition that formed the party in 2013.

The CPC, seen as Buhari’s own party, will get the chairmanship of the ruling party at the February 26 national convention of the party.

This is why Tanko Al-Makura and Mohammed Sani Musa, two serving senators of the party, are the current frontline candidates

Since the merger in 2013 that led to the victory of the APC in the 2015 general elections specifically the presidential election, the CPC bloc has not held the position of the National Chairman of the party.

Chief Bisi Akande was the interim chairman of the party,followed by John Odigie-Oyegun, and Adams Oshiomhole. All three past chairmen came from the Action Congress of Nigeria, ACN, bloc of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

To get hold of the party after the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari, the leader of CPC, the group has successfully made a case for the chairmanship slot of the party while the presidential slot may have been conceded to the ACN.

The chairmanship also appeared to have been zoned to the north central despite denial by the party. Those campaigning strongly for the position currently are the two frontline aspirants, who are both from the north central. While Al-Makura represents Nasarawa south in the senate, Musa represents Niger east.

The two are believed to be close to the president and the CPC bloc, and if one failed to get it, it could go to the other.

Why Al-Makura Is Favoured

The former governor of Nasarawa State is the preferred choice and has the blessing of President Buhari. He was credited with largely funding the CPC while he was governor at a time not many people believed in the party.

As a member of the CPC during his reign as governor, apart from largely funding the party, he formed a good relationship with Buhari and became one of the respected governors at the presidential villa when Buhari became president in 2015.

His chairmanship ambition is being supported by his former colleagues who were also governors, some senators in the current 9th Assembly.

His ambition has split the senate caucus with some senators preferring another frontline, Muhammed Sani-Musa.

Apart from President Buhari, the governor of the state, Mr Abdullahi Sule, has endorsed his aspiration. He is also seen as Mr Bola Tinubu’s man. Tinubu is the National Leader of the APC and former governor of Lagos State.

Sources say the Vice President, Mr Yemi Osinbajo has also tagged along with President Buhari in endorsing his ambition.

However, his case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC appears to be working against him with multiple sources saying the caretaker committee of the party shut down suggestion that he should be returned on a consensus arrangement during its 2-day meeting.

Al-Mukara’s case with the anti-graft agency was based on his stewardship as governor of Nasarawa State.

The senator and his wife were arrested in July 2021 for illegal retention of government funds, misappropriation and money laundering, whose proceeds were used to acquire assets such as Ta’al hotel in Lafia, and some businesses.

EFCC accused the couple of possessing 55 accounts being controlled by their companies, carrying out suspicious transactions, amounting to billions of naira, when Mr Al-Makura was the governor of Nasarawa State between 2011 and 2019.

Muhammed Sani-Musa: The Underdog Who May Win The Race

Musa broke into the political only recently, in 2017, after success in the world of business. Before crossing to the APC and contesting for senate, he was a governorship aspirant in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

But his charisma and generosity has endeared him to many, including his colleagues at the senate and President Buhari. He is been supported by most members of the National Assembly who see him as one of their own and an opportunity to wrest the party from governors.

He’s seen as a perfect aspirant with no baggage.

Sources say if Al-Makura fails to sail at the convention, the CPC bloc would queue behind him. So he is a fall back candidate for the supporters of Al-Makura.

Governors and federal lawmakers would be comfortable with someone like him as national chairman of the party. His fellow senators see him as an ideal aspirant with the capacity to re-engineer the internal structures and workings of the party to respond to the yearnings and aspirations of members.

Although, former governors now senators are queuing behind Al-Makura, Musa also enjoys supports from the South South and South East Caucuses of the party outside the National Assembly, a development that has placed him as a strong contender.

He had been endorsed by politicians in his state, including the state governor, Abubakar Sani Bello.

It Doesn’t Matter If Tinubu Supports Al-Makura – Presidency Sources

Presidency sources say it does not matter what relationship Al-Mukara has with Tinubu, once he becomes national chairman of APC, he will carry out the ideals of the CPC and Buhari rather than that of any other group or person.

There were fears that that political relationship could be used by the presidency against Al-Makura but party sources say he enjoys full support from the president and his aides as a gesture of the role the former governor played in the affairs of the party.

However, in order to remove the wind from the sail of the ACN, another important position, the post of the National Secretary of the party has been zoned to the South East with announcement expected any moment.

Both CPC and ANPP blocs are in contention for the position as the two blocs have diffused into one single bloc in a working relationship.

These two important positions will enable both the CPC and ANNP not only remain relevant but be the deciders on all things especially the choice of who becomes the candidate of the party for the President.

Speaking with THE WHISTLER in an exclusive telephone chat, Ogun State Chairman-elect of the APC, Mr Adebiyi Derin, who’s of the ACN bloc, a follower of Tinubu, said, “I don’t have the facts on ground; I work on fact. I don’t want to generate another round of controversy by speaking when I don’t have the facts.”

But a member of the current caretaker Committee confided in THE WHISTLER at the party’s headquarters on Wednesday that it does not matter who emerges the national chairman and secretary of the party, as Tinubu is properly placed to get the party’s ticket.

“I belong to the Asiwaju’s (Tinubu) camp, yes, that’s my political family. We all emerged from the ACN, the descendants of the great Alliance for Democracy, AD.

“Outsiders can’t muzzle and put in limbo a great man like Asiwaju, on whose popularity, financial endowment and political structure that produced this current administration.

“We will pick our fight carefully but be sure we will fight every design, scheme and mischief being played out. But we won’t fall into their trap but our fight will be focused on the emergence of our man.”

ACN Deserves Presidency In 2023 – Aghanya

Lending his voice to the conversation, the former founding secretary of CPC, Mr Dennis Aghanya, who expressed his interest for the National Secretary position of the party told our correspondent on telephone that the CPC bloc in the South East deserves the position.

He said if eventually the post of National Secretary is zoned to the South East, it’s only fair to “give it to the CPC bloc.

“The ANPP can have the Chairmanship while the ACN can have the presidency because, we have to be fair. The ACN played a major role in the emergence of the APC as a victor in 2015.

“That’s where I doff my hat for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; I know how he struggled to get the APC formed. Whatever is happening should be based on equity and fairness, which I believe in.

“Having said that, I believe charity begins at home. So, the CPC in the South East should be given the opportunity to produce the national secretary of the party.

“That’s why I am sticking out my neck, I want to contest for it.”