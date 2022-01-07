Buhari Hosts APC Govs As Fresh Crisis Threatens Party’s National Convention

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Sunday host governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, disclosed this while addressing State House correspondents after visiting the president on Friday.

The meeting is coming ahead of the APC national convention scheduled for February. The party’s leadership are expected to pick a date for the convention at the meeting.

On the other hand, there are strong indications that the meeting will address a fresh crisis posing a threat to the national convention.

This comes as some aggrieved members of the party have approached the Federal High Court in Abuja seeking to stop the convention from holding.

The party members, in a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/3/2022, asked the court to stop the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Committee from organizing the convention on the grounds that the party was yet to conduct congresses in all the 36 states and the FCT.

The suit was filed by Suleiman Usman (an APC registered member in Nyanya ward, Federal Capital Territory -FCT), Muhammed Shehu (Banga ward, Kaura Namoda Local Government Area, Zamfara) and Audu Emmanuel (Furfuri ward, Bungudu LGA, Zamfara State, reports The Nation.