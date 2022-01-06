Buhari: I Expect Nigerians To Say ‘This Man Has Done His Best’ After I Leave Office

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, said he expects Nigerians to judge him as having done his best for the country when he bows out from office in 2023.

Buhari, who is serving a second four-year term, is expected to hand over on May 29, 2023 to whoever emerges president in the country’s next presidential election scheduled for February 18, 2023.

With about sixteen months left for him in office, the president believes that he has done his best for the country and couldn’t have done any better.

Buhari told Cyril Stober during an exclusive interview aired by the Nigerian Television Authority on Thursday that despite all he’s done for Nigeria, he doesn’t expect “any appreciation” from the citizens.

“I’ve been a governor, a minister, and I’m in my second term as president. So, I’ve gone through all the systems, and what else can I do for this country?.

“I’ve given my best, and I hope after I leave, Nigerians will reflect. I’m not expecting any appreciation but what I’m expecting is for Nigerians to say this man has done his best. That’s what I’m expecting from Nigerians,” said the president.