Buhari Inaugurates North-East Development Commission

Advertisement

Following its budget presentation last month, Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated the North-East Development Commission, NEDC.

The commission had last month presented a budget of N55 billion to the Senate out of which the grant of N10 billion is for humanitarian interventions.

Performing the inauguration today before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, Buhari urged the board members to exercise patience and tolerance in the discharge of their duties.

Advertisement

He noted that he had no doubt that members of the board would meet the yearnings and aspiration of the people bearing in mind their service records.

The president said the sum of N10 billion has be captured in the 2019 budget as a take off grant for the commission.

Recall that the Senate confirmed a retired army major-general, Paul Tarfa as chairman of the Commission after Buhari had in January sent names of nominees to the red chambers for confirmation.

The Senate had also confirmed Mohammed Alkali as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the commission and nine others as members of the board of the commission.

The members are Musa Yashi, Executive Director Humanitarian Affairs; Mohammed Jawa, Executive Director, Admin and Finance; Omar Mohammed, Executive Director, Operations and David Kente, member representing North East zone. Others are Asmau Mohammed, member representing North West zone; Benjamin Adanyi, Member representing North Central zone; Olawale Oshun, member representing South West zone; Theodore Ekechi, member representing South-East and Obasuke McDonald, member representing South-South zone.

Advertisement

The Senate, in October 2016, passed the bill for the establishment of the North East Development Commission to coordinate the rebuilding of the insurgency-ravaged North East region of Nigeria.

President Buhari signed into law the establishment of the North East Development Commission (NEDC) in October 2017. The NEDC’s mission is to lead the reconstruction and development of Nigeria’s northeast.