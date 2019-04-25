Advertisement

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed who recently returned from an international tour has revealed that it was easy for him to sell President Muhammadu Buhari second term agenda to the world.

He said “Muhammadu Buhari is a good product which is why I easily sold him to the international community during my recent tour.”

Mohammed who disclosed this when he featured on a Nigeria Television Authority, NTA programme on the tour, said he utilized the opportunity to let the international community know that Buhari-led government fulfilled its first term promises and ready to deliver more in the next four years

The information minister had in the aftermath of the 2019 general elections, visited the United States and the United Kingdom, during which time he engaged with the international media and Think Tanks in both countries.

He said, “I have a good product in President Buhari and selling him to the international community was quite easy.

“What endears him to the international community is the achievement in economy, how he nurtured the economy from recession to growth recording six consecutive quarters of growth in GDP.

“We have brought down inflation, foreign reserve has increased from 27 billion dollar to 45 billion dollar. Our reforms have earned us accolade globally.

“Post election, we have witnessed five billion dollar investment in Nigeria.”

The minister also spoke on what the Federal Government is doing to forestall a repeat of the conduct of the 8th National Assembly, which according to him, worked at cross purposes with the executive arm of government between 2015 and 2019.

He said, “As far as we respect the independence of the legislative arm of government, we also believe that especially when a party has done very well in both legislative and executive elections, there should be a synergy between the legislative and the executive arms of government.

“I want to assure you that we are doing the right thing this time around and we will not end up with the kind of situation that we had in 2015 to 2019.

“We will not have a situation where it will seem that the leadership of the National Assembly is working for the opposition or where members of the same party are working at cross purposes.

“This time around we will get it right; we will have good relationship with the National Assembly and we will work very well with the legislature,” he concluded.