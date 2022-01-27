Buhari Issues Apology Video Over Cancelled Zamfara Trip… Nigerians Doubt Excuse

President Muhammadu Buhari has apologised for the sudden cancellation of his scheduled visit to Zamfara State on Thursday.

Buhari was meant to board a helicopter to the northwestern state from neighboring Sokoto where he had earlier commissioned a 3 million metric tonnes per annum BUA cement factory.

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, who announced cancellation of the president’s visit had cited poor weather condition.

Matawalle had said that the president asked him to “convey his apologies to the good people of the state,” adding that the president would “reschedule the visit to the state next week and the fixed date would be communicated to us in due course.”

President Buhari subsequently issued a broadcast video where he expressed regret for not being able to make the trip.

“It pains me that I can no longer be with you today as I had planned. I had just finished what I came to do in Sokoto at the BUA cement facility and was looking forward to meeting you.

“I have been told that the trip cannot hold anymore because of bad weather which has made it impossible for my helicopter to fly to Gusau from Sokoto. I understand how you feel about this development but I know that you will agree with me that Allah knows best.

“I particularly sympathise with your Governor, Bello Matawalle and his cabinet who have put everything in place to make the visit a successful one. I look forward to a more weather-friendly period when I will visit.”

Speaking further, Buhari said his administration remained resolute in putting an end to the activities of bandits and terrorists in the state and directed the military to sustain its onslaught against them.

“I am directing our security agencies to sustain the onslaught against terrorists, restrict cross-boundary infiltration and all unauthorised access to the goldmines in the state.

“The Federal Government and the Zamfara government are working to ensure that peace returns to all parts of the state in the shortest possible time and we expect all citizens to cooperate with, and support in all ways, the Armed Forces and other security agencies. God bless the people of Zamfara,” he said

Meanwhile, some Nigerians have expressed doubt over the reason given for cancellation of President Buhari’s trip to Zamfara with some claiming that it may be due to increased activities of bandits in the state. Below are some of the reactions on Twitter.

